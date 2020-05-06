Beaufort Wine and Food offers online wine seminar

BEAUFORT — Join Beaufort Wine and Food from the comfort and safety of your home for our first virtual wine seminar.
Laure Levesque with Queen of Wines as the take you rafting down the Rhone River. It is a perfect way to spend a Shelter-in-place Saturday evening with your significant other.
Here is how it works:
No. 1: Order your 3 pack of wine by clicking the link provided on the website.
No. 2: Pick up your 3 pack at the Beaufort Wine and Food office (129 Middle Lane in Beaufort) Friday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. or Saturday May 9th between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.. If these times are not convenient, contact us to schedule a pickup.
No. 3: Laure will email you the Zoom conference invite with detailed info to connect. If you have never used Zoom before, you may want to connect early and follow the instructions to test your video and audio
The wines included in your 3 pack, Cicada White Wine, Les Carteresses Rose and Bouquet de Syra.
Come explore this superb region and learn why there’s no place like Rhone with French native Laure Levesque! You will go back to the source of the Rhone River and travel through captivating areas of this emblematic wine region, tasting through a very elegant Rhone white blend, a most refreshing dry rose made near the border with Provence, as well as one of the purest made syrah from family estates following regional wine making traditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.