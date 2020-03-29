Carteret Local Food Network announces that the app ‘Visit NC Farms’ is live as of now.
And more than ever, the citizens, farmers and fishermen of Carteret County need their symbiotic relationship strengthened and enhanced through this new virtual connection.
Local farmers are evolving. The ways they can now reach their customers have changed and the new app is helping them get the word out.
Available through your cell provider’s app store, this free phone app helps consumers locate their local providers, helps them reach out to research location, hours, specials, and contact information from the convenience of their phone, says CLFN founder Catherine Elkins. The app connects consumers with timely information about when farmers’ markets open, when strawberry fields are ready to be picked, which seafood dealers have local seafood and shellfish, and where to find if and when cooking classes and farm-to-table dinners will be held. When the restaurants open again, the app will help diners find chefs using local Carteret ingredients and keeping the supply chain vibrant.”
Developed by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences in 2018, the app is widely used in other counties and also currenly being used by several municipalities in the western part of the state. The creators of the app fully expect to double its reach in 2020.
An extension of the Agritourism Networking Association, Visit NC Farms also connects tourists with agricultural lodging, trails, farm tours, and in Carteret’s case, seafood trails.
The Barnyard in Newport hosts tours to school classes and individual families learning about their farm animals. Garner Farms will promote their Fall Festival corn maze as well as pick-your-own strawberry days and produce stand hours. Beaufort-based Seavisions Charters introduces locals and tourists alike to shellfish farming on oyster leases with a delicious tasting included. Marshallberg Farm introduces clients to their sturgeon aquaculture farm and serves a sample of their caviar and smoked sturgeon filets.
Local food-based events such as Beaufort Wine and Food and the Seafood Festival will help draw tourists to our county. Local Carteret citizens will learn where to attend cooking classes using Carteret crops and farm-to-table events hosted on area farms.
The mission of CLFN is to strengthen the connection between consumers and farmers and this app does the trick, says CLFN Farm and Food Director Caroline Dominguez. While our website CarteretLocalFoodNetwork.org helps connect folks to area farms, events and classes, says Stacy Macklin, CLFN Business Director, Visit NC Farms app allows folks to connect in real time as they’re traveling around our county.
Download Visit NC Farms today to strengthen your support for local farmers.
