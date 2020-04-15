For those who are concerned with how the current coronavirus pandemic will affect access to their favorite strawberries, melons and farm products, officials with the Carteret Local Food Network said in a recent newsletter: “Do not fear!”
Carteret County farmers are planning ahead and changing practices to accommodate customers in this new reality people face due to COVID-19.
Farmers and roadside stand owners ask that customers be understanding and flexible with their purchasing habits. They say people shouldn’t expect to squeeze the fruit or smell the herbs.
Many stands are planning to have workers bag items “behind the counter.” Some stands may prefer alternative payment methods like credit cards, phone payments, Venmo or PayPal, while others may accept bills but not coins to minimize interaction.
Some stand owners will package orders ahead of time and allow drive-through pickups. Others will shop for customers as they wait in their cars, while still others will supply hand sanitizer and gloves to those who come to their stands.
At all times, those with roadside stands ask that people maintain social distancing.
“We recognize these modifications lose much of the community that we all enjoy - farmers meeting shoppers and shoppers meeting farmers,” wrote Carteret Local Food Network’s Catherine Elkins, “but more important is our need to keep some connection going until we can all meet again in person, shake hands and say, ‘Thank You for feeding me’ and ‘Thank You for keeping me in business.’”
Another way to maintain that connection with local food is several farmers now use online ordering programs.
Farms with online ordering:
• Merrell Farm, jwmerrellfarm.com/available-produce
• The Farm at Bogue, thefarmatbogue.com
• Two Bees Farm, twobeesflowers.com
• Shenk Family Farm, shenkfamilyfarm.com
• Garner Farms will offer online ordering soon at garnerfarmsnc.com.
In addition to straight-to-consumer options, many farmers who don’t have roadside stands have increased their wholesale deliveries to area fresh markets like Coastal Community Market, The Market at Cedar Point, Island Produce and Friendly Market.
The farmers’ markets are essential businesses.
The Market at Cedar Point is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Saturday each month and The Morehead City Curb Market and Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market will both open soon, according to the April 4 newsletter.
Additionally, farmers, farm stands, fresh markets and farmers’ markets are easily found on the free phone app “Visit NC Farms.”
The Carteret Local Food Network is more committed than ever to its mission to strengthen the connection between local farmers and consumers.
In addition to providing information for consumers, network members are also making adjustments to help farmers. They offer assistance to farmers in deciding on a technique for offering online ordering.
At the moment, network members are also making free deliveries from farms to four local fresh markets. Call chef Caroline at 252-777-2359 to be included.
Network officials are also planning to start a “Veggie Van,” which is going to be a method to make more personal deliveries. More information should be coming in a month.
