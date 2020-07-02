Waterfowl museum offers All-American Shrimp Fry Friday

HARKERS ISLAND — The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center will offer an “All-American Shrimp Fry” from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Active duty military, veterans and first responders eat free. Those interested need to reserve their plates by calling 252-728-1500. Community sponsors are covering the cost of plates as a show of appreciation.
“This has been our annual thank you for those men and women who have served our country and those who continue to serve as active military and first responders,” museum Executive Director Karen Amspacher said. “What better way to celebrate our Independence Day weekend.”
Plates will be served outside on the picnic tables under the oaks or can be grabbed to go. Tickets are $15, and plates include local shrimp with the trimmings, dessert and drink. There will also be a bake sale.
The museum recently opened again after damage from Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
“We hope folks will make time to come inside to see the new museum exhibitions and displays,” Ms. Amspacher said. “It is beautiful again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.