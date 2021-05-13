County Gamma Zeta member receives Golden Key Award at NC Delta Kappa Gamma Convention

From left, Alice Copes with her Golden Key Award, Bonnie Ferneau with the Chapter Superior Award and Presidential Winners Circle prize and Julia Thorn with the Communications Excellence Award for website, newsletters, marketing and social media. In the monitor above, Dr. Cathy Tomon and teachers Jenny Combs and Jill King present the seminar “From Brick and Mortar to Online Learning” for teaching techniques and pedagogy. (Contributed graphic)