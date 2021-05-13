County Gamma Zeta member receives Golden Key Award at NC Delta Kappa Gamma Convention

CARTERET COUNTY — Delta Kappa Gamma, the international key women educators’ society, honored the work of Carteret County’s Gamma Zeta chapter at the North Carolina DKG virtual statewide convention held online live from Asheville on April 23-25.
As part of the state convention, in the Ceremony of Remembrance, Carteret County teacher and member of DKG for 32 years, Amelia Luther, was honored for her work in teaching. This ceremony was for those women who passed away in 2020.
The North Carolina State DKG awarded Gamma Zeta for Superior Chapter Achievement, Presidential Award for Chapter Excellence, Fine Arts Gallery artworks, Communications and Marketing Excellence and the Golden Key Award for lifetime achievement in education.
Nominated by Julia Thorn, Alice Hutchinson Copes of Beaufort won the Golden Key Award for her distinguished work as an educator and her outstanding contributions to the work of the society.
Ms. Copes has enjoyed an extensive career in mathematics through her teaching and volunteer work. She came from Richmond, Va. and has her bachelor of science degree from Virginia State University and degreed work from Atlanta University in Georgia, A&T University in Greensboro and East Carolina University in Greenville. Ms. Copes taught high school algebra and geometry at Queen Street High School and East Carteret High School, both in Beaufort.
Ms. Copes joined DKG in 1983 and has presented the society’s scholarships at high school awards ceremonies. She is the only living founding charter member of Les Vingt Femmes, an African American Teachers’ Service Group established in 1957. She has served the Beaufort Women’s Club, Literary Board as chair, North Carolina Historical Association as a docent, Board of Elections, Board of Carteret County Library, Carteret Community College Foundation Board and as a CCP teacher to help high school students earn college credits. Ms. Copes has been honored by the League of Women Voters Community Service, CCC Foundation Board Service, was the first Black honorary chair of the Beaufort Historical Society’s Old Homes and Gardens, and her biography is archived in the county library for the 300th Anniversary Celebration of Beaufort, North Carolina.
Ms. Copes is active in the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and has been featured in the Carteret News-Times many times, e.g., “Copacetic” and “Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration” as the keynote speaker. At a youthful age 90, Ms. Copes shows no sign of slowing down with her many good deeds.
Carteret County’s DKG also excelled as a chapter with the Degree of Superiority in educational activities and the award for Communications Excellence. Bridges School Principal Dr. Cathy Tomon and two of her teachers, Jenny Combs and Jill King, held a breakout seminar at the convention entitled “From Mortar and Brick to Online Learning.”
Any county teacher’s aide or a teacher seeking higher learning can apply for one of the $500 DKG Gamma Zeta grants at ncdkg-gammazeta.org/awards-and-recognitions. Any key woman educator who would like to know if they are eligible to join can contact Bonnie Ferneau at 252-247-7435 or bonnievista@aol.com.
