Santa Claus is coming to...Beaufort

BEAUFORT — Naughty or nice? Only Santa knows. It is that time of year!
Santa Claus will be arriving at the Beaufort waterfront at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 by firetruck. You can visit him in his workshop that day and on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Other dates he will be available are Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. So there is plenty time to see him and to get on his nice list.
He has been busy getting all his reindeer ready. They each have a different personality. Dasher is the eldest of his reindeer, respected by all the other reindeer and is the leader of the pack. When Santa takes a flight, Dasher calls the directions and everyone follows. Flying to the right of Dasher and in front of the pack, Dancer sometimes forgets to take his earphones out while flying. He loves dancing, hence his name, and his favorite dance is the Merengue.
Every morning, Prancer leads the exercises for all of his reindeer buddies. Lately, he has been adding yoga to his exercise routines, and sometimes the reindeer get their antlers tangled.
The youngest of the group, when Vixen is not flying with him, she spends her nights with her friends. She enjoys board games and is a pro at Monopoly. She once won a 6-month Monopoly marathon. The fastest reindeer in the sky, Comet, made headlines in every newspaper as the only reindeer to run in a horse race. She wore a hat to hide her antlers, but with her speed, it flew off and she was disqualified.
Cute as a button she is, Cupid has won the Miss Reindeer Pageant for the last 300-plus years. She is a part-time veterinarian and helps out with all the animals around the North Pole Forest. There isn’t an animal she doesn’t love.
Santa has to put Donner in the back of the pack because he is a little forgetful. He once put him in the front of the pack, and Donner took him to Jamaica when Santa wanted to go to Paris, France.
Blitzen is the group prankster. He once greased the landing runway, and when Santa and the other reindeer landed, they crashed into the Candy Cane factory. He has to keep his eye on him.
Rudolph is the youngest reindeer at the North Pole and the most famous. He was once made fun of and shunned by the other reindeer. They wouldn’t even let him play in reindeer games. His bright red nose was the bunt of jokes until one foggy day he led his sleigh. Now whenever there is bad weather, he leads the sleigh and all the reindeer love him.
Christmas gifts come and go, but Christmas memories last a lifetime. And talking to Santa is one of those memories to cherish.
Santa adds, “I am looking forward to seeing all the children (young and old), so come on down to see me. But I will be leaving those reindeer home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.