Partnership for Children receives grant to help reading program

MOREHEAD CITY —The International Paper Foundation Dec. 13 presented a $2,500 grant to Carteret Partnership for Children to help fund the group’s Reach Out and Read program.
Reach Out and Read supports doctors in their efforts to encourage reading to young children and families. At regular checkups from newborn to 5 years of age, medical providers use in-depth knowledge, as well as their expertise on child development, to give parents guidance about the importance of reading aloud to their children.
Children leave their visit with a new book, ensuring families have the tools they need to read together at home, fostering the language and literacy skills children need to succeed in school.
The partnership’s Reach Out and Read program is partnered with Kids’ Rule Pediatrics, Carteret Children’s Clinic and Oceanside Pediatrics.
“We are very excited about our ongoing relationship with International Paper and their commitment to the children and families of Carteret County,” Juliet Rogers, Executive Director of the Carteret Partnership for Children, said. “The funds awarded will allow us to purchase the books that medical providers give to children during well child visits. The Partnership for Children’s Reach Out and Read program distributes over 5,000 books annually and it is through the support of community partners that books are getting into the hands of young children across Carteret County.”
International Paper communications coordinator for the New Bern Mill, Catherine Burgess, said, “At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed. We are proud to support Carteret Partnership for Children as they make a positive impact on education within our community.”
Carteret Partnership for Children is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring, supporting and advocating for young children and their families in the areas of health, education and childcare. The focus of its programs is to provide positive, meaningful and developmentally appropriate early experiences for children age's birth to 5 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.