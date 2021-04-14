Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market kicks off 2021 season Saturday

BEAUFORT — The open-air Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market will return with new offerings for the 2021 season Saturday.
The market, which takes place each Saturday during warmer months from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Carteret County Courthouse, will kick off this weekend with 55 vendors. The event continues each Saturday through Nov. 20.
“The market vendor family will include most returning members from previous years along with several new artisans, farmers and foodies,” Executive Market Manager Cindy Bunch said.
Among the new farmers are Jamie’s Mushroom Farm, High Tide Hemp Farm and Fox Haven Farm. Other new vendors include Beaufort Biscuits, Julia’s Jar Cakes and Sunset Slush by the Sea.
As for artisans, the market has lined up Ashley’s Crafty Corner, Coastal Breeze Succulents, Core Sound Soap Co., Patrick Sullivan’s Fine Art, Silent Flight Studios and Sunnie’s Design Co.
“Our safety protocol will be the same as last year,” Ms. Bunch said.
Those measures include vendors being spaced 8 to 10 feet apart, mask-wearing required for vendors and requested for patrons, handwashing stations and signage.
In addition to hosting vendors each weekend, the market also provides a venue for area nonprofits and other organizations for outreach, such as the Beaufort Lions Club, Outer Bank Wildlife Shelter and more.
Some Saturdays, the market will be themed for local celebrations.
“These include days devoted to an in-season veggie or fruit, such as Strawberry Day on April 24th when OBFM volunteers will prepare delicious strawberries and offer shortcake for market shoppers,” Ms. Bunch noted. “Other themes will focus on local events, or state or national holidays.”
The annual Olde Fashioned Holiday Market is set for Saturday, Dec. 18.
“The aim of the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market, a 501c3 organization, is to educate, inform and engage the public in making healthy lifestyle choices, including fresh food, sustainable environmental and agricultural practices, improved personal health, wellness and happiness, and the value of shopping local,” Ms. Bunch said, noting organizers were excited and looking forward to another fantastic season.
