Emerald Isle Garden Club Springs into Action

EMERALD ISLE — After several months of being dormant due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Emerald Isle Garden Club has sprung into action with a number of recent activities.
On April 30, the club’s youth group, the Green Thumbs, celebrated Arbor Day by planting a dogwood tree in the Bluebird Garden area at the Emerald Isle Community Center. Seventeen Green Thumbs youth, along with Garden Club members, recited the beautiful “Trees” poem by Joyce Kilmer. Then each youth contributed by placing a cup of soil and water around the base of the tree. They also learned that the dogwood tree is the state flower of North Carolina.
Club members have also been busy maintaining the bluebird garden and rain garden which are thriving at the EI Community Center. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and learn more about the rain garden, as well as enjoy the beauty of nature.
On May 1, the fourth annual Emerald Isle Bikes and Blooms was held in conjunction with the 2021 annual Bike the Banks event. While the number of floral decorated bikes was scaled down this year due to the pandemic’s impact on local businesses, seven themed bikes were created by club members and displayed in visible locations around town. Pedego Hwy 58 Bikes also decorated and displayed a bike at its business.
One of the themed bikes, “Happy Days are Here Again,” was a brightly painted yellow bike adorned with beautiful yellow flowering plants and a big smiley face incorporated in the wheel spokes, a display which brought a smile to one’s face and exemplified moving toward a return to normalcy after a challenging year.
On May 3, the Garden Club met at the Land’s End Club House to celebrate its accomplishments this year, which included receiving the Award of Excellence for 2020 in the South Atlantic Region.
Officers for the upcoming year, which resumes in September, were installed as follows: president, Wanda Collins; first vice president, Pat Jones; second vice president, Ann Crane; third vice president, Denny Chase; secretary, Kathy Zoltek; and treasurer, Patricia Kellish.
Check out Emerald Isle Garden Club’s Facebook page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.