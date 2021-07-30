Diamond City, for all intents and purposes, was erased from the Carteret County map on Aug. 18, 1899, after the Great Hurricane of 1899 pummeled Shackleford Banks.
After the storm, there was nothing left of the village that once was inhabited by several hundred people.
The late David Stick, an esteemed historian from Kitty Hawk, summarized the post-hurricane scene: “Houses mostly looked like house-boats, surrounded by sea water. It washed over the stones in the graveyards and uncovered the bones of the folks buried there; it killed most of the big trees and flooded the gardens with salt water and...smashed up boats and blew down outhouses.”
All the livestock drowned, and personal possessions were washed away. So many stories have been told about the families who were forced to evacuate Diamond City. Most chose to relocate on the nearest chunk of dry land – Harkers Island.
Fewer than 30 families were living on Harkers Island at the time, but they opened their arms and hearts to welcome and aid the hurricane refugees, according to local historian Joel G. Hancock Sr.
“There was hardly a week went by that some house wasn’t torn down at Diamond City, loaded on sailboats, and moved across the sound to Harkers Island,” Stick commented. “It kept up all through 1900 and 1901, and by 1902, there wasn’t a person left at Diamond City.”
Some of the houses were disassembled “board by board and rebuilt over on Harkers Island. Others were cut in half, or even moved whole, using a couple of boats joined together by big planks, sort of twin-hulled barges,” Stick said.
“It only took two or three days to move a house, and 30 or 40 men would join in helping,” he continued. “No money changed hands as it would today. The person whose house was being moved was just supposed to provide something to eat – a lot of something to eat.”
Many of those old Shackleford houses had been built with lumber that had washed up on the beaches after storms.
Sarah Janet “Miss Jan” Willis Gillikin of Harkers Island said: There were a lot of shipwrecks around the hook of Cape Lookout, and the Bankers would go “wracking” after a high tide. “Wracking was like a scavenger hunt to see what had been washed up.”
Throughout the centuries, generations of Harkers Island families have survived by harvesting food from the sea. People shrimped, fished, clammed, scalloped and oystered.
And they gardened. What they couldn’t eat fresh they “put up.” The soil on Harkers Island was sandy but fertile and offered bountiful harvests of garden produce, such as sweet potatoes, onions, collards, turnips, rutabagas, tomatoes and cucumbers.
“Collards was always a favorite,” said Jan Gillikin. “Collards was a vegetable everybody could raise.”
With the influx of families coming to Harkers Island after the Great Hurricane of 1899, it became necessary to address the issue of “transportation.”
Karen Willis Amspacher of the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum on Harkers Island said that in 1900, “the Harkers Island people got together and cut a narrow walkway (path) down the middle of the island (running east and west).”
Each man was assigned a section and used his own hand tools to chop through the jungle-like growth of twisted, gnarled trees and wild, prickly briars.
The trail qualified as being “catawampus,” “whipper jawed” and “slunchways” – all at the same time.
Those terms mean pretty much the same thing in the Down East “way of saying things” – meaning “crooked.”
