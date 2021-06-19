Alive at Five concert series returns to downtown Morehead City, 2021 lineup announced

MOREHEAD CITY — The Alive at Five concert series is returning to the Morehead City waterfront this summer.
Downtown Morehead City Inc. announced a lineup for the 2021 concert series Tuesday. The free concerts are hosted from 5 to 8 p.m. in Jaycee Park at 807 Shepard St. along the downtown Morehead City waterfront.
“Downtown Morehead City, Inc. is thrilled to host this staple concert series after taking a break last year during COVID,” Downtown Morehead City Inc. Executive Director Lisa Rueh said. “Alive at Five has grown to be a staple of downtown over the years. There will be three summer Friday night concerts and three fall Thursday night concerts. We look forward to hosting the band lineup we were supposed to have for 2020.”
The schedule for Alive at Five is as follows:
- Friday, June 25: Liquid Pleasure.
- Friday, July 16: The Bounce Party Band.
- Friday, Aug. 20: The Soul Psychedelique Orchestra.
- Thursday, Sept. 2: Night Years.
- Thursday, Sept. 16: Band of Oz.
- Thursday, Oct. 14: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard.
“It will be great to enjoy time with locals and visitors and showcase all that our downtown area has to offer,” Ms. Rueh continued. “Hopes are that after the concert, folks will grab a bite to eat or drink in one of our many restaurants and bars.”
The 2021 Alive at Five concert series is sponsored by Moore’s Olde Tyme Barbeque and West Town Bank Mortgage, with beverages sponsored by Adams Beverage/Landshark. The concerts are hosted by Downtown Morehead City Inc. and the town of Morehead City.
More information about Alive at Five and DMC can be found at downtownmoreheadcity.com.
