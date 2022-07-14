MOREHEAD CITY - Each year, the North Carolina Seafood Festival, Inc. produces a storefront poster that is distributed to hundreds of businesses on the Crystal Coast and beyond to promote the upcoming Festival. Inclusion on the poster has become an honored recognition for winning professional and amateur photographers.
This year, the NC Seafood Festival is searching for photography for inclusion on the 36th Annual NC Seafood Festival Storefront Poster. The winning photograph should be shot in Coastal Carolina and reflect the seafood industry, coastal scenery or wildlife, or a previous NC Seafood Festival.
Submitted photos must be 4"x6", 5"x7", or 8"x10” in size, taken from a 35-mm film-based negative or digital camera, with images four (4) Mega Pixels or larger. No matting will be allowed. The winning photographer will be asked to submit a copy of the winning photograph on disk or USB for the purposes of reproduction. Email of the image is not preferred and will not be accepted. Please include a protective stamped and self-addressed envelope if you would like the USB or disk returned.
All entries must be delivered or mailed to The NC Seafood Festival, Inc. office, located at 412-D Evans Street, Morehead City, NC 28557, by Wednesday, August 3, 2022 by 4:00 p.m. A maximum of four (4) photographs may be submitted per photographer.
The winning photographer will receive a $125 cash prize. Photography chosen for the Storefront Poster will become property of The North Carolina Seafood Festival, Inc. who reserves the rights to use the photograph at will in future marketing of the Festival.
Questions concerning the Storefront Poster competition should be directed to (252) 726-6273 or email fun@ncseafoodfestival.org
