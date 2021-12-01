Mattie King Davis Art Gallery welcomes trio of artists and friends

BEAUFORT — The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery will host a free show Friday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 until 6 p.m. featuring the work of longtime friends, Jimmy Craig Womble, Lisa Tuchek and Mandy Johnson.
They will also be the gallery’s featured artists for the Beaufort Holiday Art Walk on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 until 5 p.m. and the gallery’s featured artists for the months of December and January.
“We are extremely excited to welcome this fun trio back for a second holiday season!” Beaufort Historic Site Public Relations Director Hannah Taylor noted in a news release. “From Johnson’s use of fine lines and blocking, to Tuchek’s use of mixed medias, and Womble’s beautiful use of oils to capture the overlooked – these three provide a variety for any art lover,”
While their styles may differ, this trio of friends have always found inspiration in one another and have been creating together for years. They have held various shows together and even created a group called Side Show Art, which was comprised of just the three. Side Show Art held several shows at private local homes and also had a website where they sold small paintings. Eventually, the trio set off on to other ventures, however, they never missed participating in the event that first brought them together, the Beaufort Holiday Art Walk.
In 2011, Tuchek created the Beaufort Holiday Art Walk, a tradition that is now carried on by the Carteret County Arts Council every December. The Art Walk is a way for local artists to join together and display their work in various shops and dining locations throughout town.
Of their first experience showing their work together at the Art Walk, Tuchek said, “We just kind of naturally gravitated towards one another. It feels like tradition now to do the Art Walk togeth er. I cannot imagine not.”
While the trio has been featured in various locations during the Art Walk, Tuchek says she loves being at the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery with Johnson and Womble because it allows them more room for creations and to be able to showcase their work alongside one another for a longer period of time.
For more information about the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery and or the artists, visit beauforthistoricsite.org, call 252-728-5225 or visit the gallery, which is located on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.