MOREHEAD CITY — The North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will kick off one of the five relay legs for the 2021 Carry the Flame Torch Run on Monday, May 10.
The kickoff event Monday in Morehead City will take at 300 N. 12th St. starting at 8 a.m.
Traveling across the state from five different points and spanning over 2,000 miles, the 2021 Carry the Flame Torch Run will culminate the final leg and lighting of the cauldron on the steps of the State Capitol in Raleigh on Thursday, May 27.
This event raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina. The public is invited to attend to cheer for the runners during the relay legs in their communities.
Leg 3, beginning in Boone, will commemorate Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, who lost their lives in the line of duty on April 28, with a specially designed “End of Watch” torch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.