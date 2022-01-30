Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative to sponsor students for summer leadership camp

NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative will sponsor eight students for the Cooperative Leadership Camp at Camp Monroe in Laurel Hill this summer.
This will be the first time an in-person camp has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The camp is scheduled to take place Monday-Friday, June 20-24.
The Cooperative Council of North Carolina will sponsor the camp, designed to educate, connect and promote the cooperative way of doing business. It also will provide a fun learning experience for teens selected to attend.
Sessions will include workshops about co-op farming, financial planning, the electric co-op lineworker experience and the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion in business.
“Cooperative Leadership Camp provides an opportunity for students to experience cooperative industries through hands-on activities,” CCEC communications specialist Melissa Glenn said. “Campers not only learn about the cooperative business model, they also gain leadership skills and build friendships.”
Applications for this summer’s Cooperative Leadership Camp are now being accepted from rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors across North Carolina. Co-op leadership campers are also eligible for the $1,000 Jim Graham college scholarship, which they can apply for during their senior year.
More information and applications are available at ccnc.coop/cooperative-leadership-camp. The deadline to apply is Saturday, April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.