Real estate agency gives $3,500 to B&GCCP Sunshine Lady Club

A check presentation for $3,575 was hosted to support Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain’s Sunshine Lady Club in Morehead City from Mary Cheatham King Real Estate. Dubbed “MCKRE Gives,” the agency hosted a daylong virtual “Change a Life” fundraiser on March 19 through Facebook with proceeds to cover registration costs for youth attending the club for an entire school year. Shown left to right are: Megan Gravley, Marketing/Design Director MCKRE; Ava Bryant, B&GCCP Region 3 Vice President: Sedricka Courman, Sunshine Lady Club Unit Director; Mary Cheatham King, MCKRE Owner; Jodie Fetter BGCCP Director of Outcome Measurement; Cricket Edgell and Whit Taylor, Advisory Council Members of Carteret County. (Contributed photo)
