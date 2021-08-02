Mattie King Davis Art Gallery to welcome guest artists Stinson, Huley

BEAUFORT — The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery welcomes Debra Stinson and Tracy Huley as the featured artists for August and September. These two not only live in Beaufort, but also volunteer in the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery.
They both have a passion for capturing the essence of the Crystal Coast through their paintings. Their combined show will open Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
“While each artist has their own distinct styles and methods of working with light, color and texture, they handle light in an impressionistic manner and also achieve subtle realism, capturing natural beauty within landscapes and other regional or local scenes,” Director of Administration and Operations Naomi Edmondson said. “Their works will merge seamlessly together for this show.”
Stinson’s artistic journey was launched by an unexpected source.
“THANK GOD for bookstores!” she exclaimed in a news release. “My interest in painting was sparked by a lovely book on watercolors! I purchased it and told myself that I wanted to do watercolors someday.”
So, she did. After retiring from teaching in the Carteret County Public School System, she began taking watercolor classes.
“I loved the looseness, freshness and spontaneity of watercolor,” she noted. While her medium may have changed to primarily oils, she still finds passion in the creative process.
“I am still exploring, and there are so many options for applying paint and so many palettes of color to use that I can never imagine truly locking into one ‘look,’” Stinson noted in the release. “Painting has made me really see and feel the world around me. Clouds are not just clouds anymore. They have color, shape, value and movement, and they can symbolize calm or storm. I feel fortunate to now see that clouds aren’t always white, and the sky’s not always blue!”
Though Stinson has numerous accolades for her work, she wouldn’t consider that her greatest achievement.
“It truly comes when someone tells me that a painting evokes a memory of feeling of their past,” she said.
Stinson hopes that in this upcoming show, individuals will be able to find those things within her paintings allowing them to deeper connect with her work.
While Stinson’s artistic journey began later in life, Huley knew she was destined to be an artist from a young age.
“My favorite thing to do as a child was draw!” she noted in the release. “During those times when grownups were talking and we kids were supposed to be quiet, all I needed was a piece of paper and pencil and I was set for a pleasurable time.”
Her grandmother began to notice her interest in art and started paying for lessons with well-known Maryland artist Peter Egeli who helped teach her how to paint with oils. Her passion continued to blossom as she took art classes in high school and in college decided to major in it.
“My style is about wanting to truly ‘get down’ those realistic qualities of what inspired a subject in me,” Huley said. “When it comes to creating art, you have to give it your all and create every day. Paint every day. Draw every day. Take classes from different instructors whose work interests you or may challenge you. Paint what speaks to you and don’t worry about what others may think. Be you.”
Patrons are urged to join the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery in welcoming this distinguished duo Aug. 7 with their works being shown through September. Stay tuned to the website, beauforthistoricsite.org, Instagram @thebeauforthistoricsite, and the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery Facebook page or call 252-728-5225 to learn more.
The gallery is located on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner St.
