MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Domestic Violence Program is happy to announce that we will host its 32nd annual Shop, Savor and Sip Luncheon and Fashion Show on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center from noon to 3 p.m.
This year’s event will be dedicated to Keri McCann, Morehead City councilwoman and longtime supporter of the program. McCann is the owner of two businesses in Morehead City, Jack’s Waterfront Bar, along with husband Jeff, and Sweet Beans Coffee and Café. She is well known for her strong sense of community and generous support of many charitable organizations in Carteret County.
“We hope you will join us for an afternoon of fashion, fun and delicious food catered by Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant,” it was noted in a news release.
Tickets are $45 each, or savings can be had by purchasing a table for eight at $300. For further information, to donate, become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, email office.ccdvp@gmail.com or call 252-726-2336 and ask for Jade or visit the website: www.carteretdomesticviolence.com.
