Delta Kappa Gamma Society to present artworks by pair of county residents

CARTERET COUNTY — The Arts & Humanities Jury of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is pleased to announce the publication of artworks “Water Lilies” and “Red Petal” by Debra Stinson and “Won’t You DKG with Me?” by Julia Thorn.
The artworks appear in the DKG Gallery of Fine Arts, an online gallery of works of art and letters at www.dkg.org.
Mrs. Stinson, a resident of Beaufort, and Mrs. Thorn, a resident of Morehead City, belong to the Carteret County Gamma Zeta Chapter of the North Carolina State Organization of the Society.
The unveiling of the new gallery works is expected in late April or early May. These pieces will be viewable for six months, after which they will be archived. Mrs. Stinson and Mrs. Thorn are invited to present their works at the DKG Gallery at the Delta Kappa Gamma International Portland, Oregon Convention on Wednesday, July 7.
N.C. DKG President Dr. Teresa Cowan and the N.C. DKG Arts and Humanities division describe Gamma Zeta’s drive to meet personal and professional challenges as the embodiment of the state theme, “Ready, Set, Grow.”
DKG is a professional honor society for women educators with more than 69,000 members. Established in 17 member countries around the world, the society defines its mission as promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Society headquarters is in Austin, Texas, where Dr. Annie Webb Blanton founded it on May 11, 1929.
To nominate a key woman educator or see if she is eligible to join, contact Bonnie Ferneau at bonnievista@aol.com, 252-247-7435. Teachers and future teachers are encouraged to apply for DKG Society scholarships at https://sites.google.com/site/deltakappagammazeta/awards-and-recognitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.