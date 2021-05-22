‘National Safe Boating Week’ sets the tone to be a good example to others

EMERALD ISLE — At the May 11 meeting of the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners, Mayor Eddie Barber announced that May 22-28 was “National Safe Boating Week” and presented a proclamation to Carl Rauschenberg, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla public affairs officer.
Mr. Rauschenberg is a member of the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and advocates on behalf of the organization for safe boating.
The safe boating campaign will extend well beyond National Safe Boating Week and continue throughout the year with various events and activities, according to the auxiliary website.
“Remember, any time you’re boating, set an example for others and always wear a life jacket and boat responsibly,” the site states.
In addition to presenting the proclamation, Mayor Barber provided a description of the auxiliary and listed its many missions: 1) The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary has several programs to promote safe boating; 2) It provides vessel safety checks which ensures the boat owner has all of the required equipment and that the equipment is operational. These checks are free of cost and free of penalty; 3) The campaign also provides safe boating courses, some of which are required by the federal and local authorities; 4) Another program involves on-the-water safety patrols, which includes rendering rescue services; 5) And the other major mission is direct support to the active Coast Guard at Station Emerald Isle.
