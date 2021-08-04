Raleigh youth raises $3,000 through tournament for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain

ATLANTIC BEACH — A Spike Ball Tournament was held earlier this summer by a young man named Aidan Pittman from Raleigh in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.
“He came to us months ago and wanted to do a fundraiser for us because he loves working with kids and the game of spike ball,” noted Robin Hauser, major gifts officer for the BGCCP.
Pittman handled the entire event by himself and presented a donation of $3,000 to the BBCCP.
“He solicited sponsors, created an event registration site, created cool T-shirts and ran the event with his own volunteers,” said Hauser.
There were 20 teams and 40 participants.
“I am beyond proud of this young man,” praised Hauser. “He has been coming to Atlantic Beach his entire life, and he wants to do this event again next year and grow participation.”
In the fall, he will be a freshman at Columbia University, studying environmental engineering.
Business sponsors for the tournament were Carteret Foot & Ankle, Amos Mosquitoes, Island Produce, Alan Shelor Real Estate, Coastal Dentistry, Davis Beachwear, AB Ice Cream, Chick-fil-A and Finch’s Skate Shop.
