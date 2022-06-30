JULY
Kayak the Salt Marsh
July 1, 9 a.m.–noon
Learn about the benefits of salt marshes while on the water. Basic kayak instruction and safety lessons on shore are followed by a two-mile paddle through the salt marsh. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must know how to swim; some kayak experience is recommended. $35 ($25 with own kayak). Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
Maritime Heritage Series: The Cape Lookout Lighthouse
July 6, 11 a.m.
Associate Museum Curator Benjamin Wunderly will talk about the history of light towers at Cape Lookout. The presentation will cover the original 1812 structure and the current 1859 tower, examining some interesting events that occurred throughout their existence. Come learn some lesser-known facts about the iconic landmark of Carteret County. Free, no registration required. Attend in person in the museum auditorium or watch online via the museum’s Facebook page or Zoom. Sign up for Zoom at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/sign-up-for-virtual-programs/.
Fish & Fishing
July 6–7, 9 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 3 and 4 will learn about coastal fish and fishing methods during this two-day class. Cane poles, bait, and tackle are provided for dock fishing. Students also use nets to catch and identify marine life in near-shore waters. Advance registration required. Cost is $90 per child. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Seashore Life I
July 7–8, 9 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 1 and 2 will investigate the coastal marine life of the tidal flats, salt marshes and sounds on local islands in this two-day class. Field-based classes include ferry ride, barrier island hiking, and animal identification. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Great 4th Race
July 7, 9 a.m.
Traditionally-rigged sailing craft rally to celebrate the historic voyages that carried news of the signing of the Declaration of Independence to the Outer Banks. Boat registration required for participation. Free. Boats will gather in Taylors Creek between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Organized by the Traditional Small Craft Association, FoM Chapter. For information, call (252) 728-1638 or visit maritimefriends.org.
Boat in a Day Class
July 9, 15 and 30; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Each participating team assembles a prepared kit for a small flat-bottomed plywood boat suitable for paddling in this course, held in the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The boat is 12’ long, 32” wide, and weighs about 40 lbs. Each boat will be completed to a watertight condition and ready to take home for paint or varnish. Teams are limited to a maximum of 4 persons, at least one of whom must be an adult. Minimum age is 8 years old. Course fee is $630 ($567 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Pirates!
July 11–12, 9 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 1 and 2 will work with their fearless captain to learn how pirates like Blackbeard lived. The pirate crew will set the rules of the ship and go on a pirate worthy hunt through the museum to locate hidden treasure. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Merry Time for Tots Summer Science School
July 13, 9–10 a.m.
Children entering preschool are invited to learn a bit about our marine environment during Merry Time for Tots Summer Science School. The program includes a story, estuarine critter observation and a related craft. Cost is $5 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Ocean Infants
July 14, 9 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
Boats & Models
July 18–19, 9 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 3 and 4 will build a model of a sportfishing boat at the museum’s Watercraft Center. Museum exhibits and field trips will demonstrate the boats used for offshore charter fishing and some of the fish targeted by fishermen aboard these uniquely designed vessels. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Coastal Adventures
July 18–20, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Students entering grades 7 through 10 will examine environmental conservation issues relevant to our region, such as marine debris and protected species. Through field observations and data gathering at local nature preserves, students will learn how scientists and natural resource managers deal with conservation challenges. Cost is $120 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
Maritime Matinee: “Wild Caught”
July 21, 1 p.m.
Join us in the museum auditorium at 1 p.m. July 21 for a free showing of “Wild Caught: The Life and Struggles of an American Fishing Town,” which chronicles commercial fishermen in the nearby town of Sneads Ferry and their struggles in the industry. Films selected in the Maritime Matinee series engage visitors on topics of maritime history, culture and the natural environment of coastal North Carolina. Free, no registration required.
15th Annual Crab Cake Cook-off
July 22, 6 p.m.
Taste delicious crab cakes made by four volunteer guest chefs, and vote on your favorite at this museum fundraiser at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The event also has a slaw
taste-off. Space is limited at this ticketed event. For information or tickets, call (252) 728-1638 or visit maritimefriends.org.
Exploring Coastal Habitats
July 26, 9 a.m.–noon
Discover the various plants and animals of the salt marsh and tidal flats at the Rachel Carson Reserve. A guided hike will take you through the different habitats found on Town Marsh and Bird Shoal. The terrain will be sandy, muddy, and wet. $20. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
Pirates!
July 28–29, 9 a.m.–noon
Students entering grades 1 and 2 will work with their fearless captain to learn how pirates like Blackbeard lived. The pirate crew will set the rules of the ship and go on a pirate worthy hunt through the museum to locate hidden treasure. Cost is $90 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
