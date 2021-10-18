CARTERET COUNTY — The Otway Burns Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will host its annual Early Bird Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year, the chapter has partnered with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9960 and will hold the bazaar at the VFW post at 246 VFW Road in Swansboro.
Admission is free. The VFW has ample parking, large sales areas and a kitchen from which light lunch items will be sold by and benefiting the VFW. Home-baked goodies provided by the Otway Burns Daughters and benefiting the DAR will be also be available at the bazaar’s bake sale.
Much care has been taken to select local crafters and artisans who offer the most sought-after gifts and décor for the holidays. DAR members’ handcraft items throughout the year to sell at the bazaar, and many of the items are made from recycled or donated materials.
Shoppers will be able to get a jump on holiday shopping, grab a bite to eat and support two local organizations dedicated to patriotic causes.
For the Otway Burns Chapter, the Early Bird Holiday Bazaar is its largest fundraiser and supports its three focus missions: preserving American history, securing America’s future through better education and promoting patriotism.
The Otway Burns Daughters are committed to supporting patriotism by honoring veterans, celebrating active-duty military personnel and their families, and encouraging future military members.
The chapter has been active in schools, offering essay contests and scholarships, honoring first responders with meals and treats, and hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Morehead City.
This nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization consists of over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world. These vibrant, active women are the heart of the organization. More than a million women have joined DAR since its founding.
For more information about the Early Bird Holiday Bazaar, the Otway Burns Chapter, or Daughters of the American Revolution, contact chapter secretary Linda Phelps at 910-326-6164 or rphelps@ec.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.