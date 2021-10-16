4H hosts first Carteret County County dog show

MOREHEAD CITY — 4-H’ers, their friends and canine companions took over the Morehead City Rotary Dog Park for the first Carteret County 4-H Dog Show during National 4-H Week, which was Oct. 3-9.
The show was the idea of Carteret County 4-H Agent Coleman Killinger.
“We wanted to add something new and exciting to our county 4-H program, and we wanted to showcase it during National 4-H Week,” he noted in a news release.
4-H empowers young people with skills to lead for a lifetime. It’s a research-based experience that includes a mentor, hands-on project and meaningful leadership opportunity.
“This dog show gave that exact opportunity to 4-H’er Bethany Copeland. 4-H youth chose a yearly project, and Bethany’s was dogs,” said Killinger. “She has completed many activities around that topic. We encouraged her to try something like the dog show to build her Project Record Book and leadership skills, and we couldn’t be more excited for how well she did putting it together.”
Youth registered to participate in one or more of three categories: a Costume Contest, Best Trick and Showmanship. There was a 4-H Division, as well as a Community Division that was made up of youth who are not 4-H members. The event was judged by two volunteers with a plethora of experience in the canine world, Terry Murphy and Rosey Ward. Murphy is the owner and trainer at Sound Dog Training Center in Newport and has successfully trained and titled dogs at many levels. Ward is a trainer with Hole in the Wall Dog Training Academy and has been part of a certified Love On A Leash Therapy Dog Team.
The show got started with Tisha Kirby, who shared her experience with fostering and volunteering with Misplaced Mutts of Carteret County. She has been fostering dogs with the organization since March of this year and says that, “It is rewarding to be able to watch dogs go to their forever homes and the excitement that they bring to their new families.”
Additionally, Roger Spencer, Kirby’s father, shared his rescue pup’s story. Lucky was Kirby’s first foster and was adopted by Spencer. Spencer has been active with dog rescue organizations for many years.
Before closing the event, Murphy held a brief showmanship workshop and gave instructions on how best to show your dog in the show ring. In 4-H programs, youth complete hands-on projects in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.
Youth experience 4-H in every county in North Carolina through in-school and after-school programs, school and community clubs and 4-H camps.
To learn more about Carteret County 4-H, visit the website at carteret.ces.ncsu.edu or contact the 4-H agent at clbell2@ncsu.edu.
Here are results of the show:
- 4-H Division Costume Contest: first place, Catherine Pachall with Pip; second place, Felicity Tedder with Merida; third place, Madeleine Tedder with Sailor.
- 4-H Division Best Trick: first place, Madeleine Tedder with Sailor; second place, Felicity Tedder with Merida.
- 4-H Showmanship: first place, Catherine Pachall with Pip; second place, Madeleine Tedder with Sailor; third place, Felicity Tedder with Merida.
- Community Division Costume Contest: first place, Liberty Lambert with Ginger; second place, Addisyn Miles with Lilly; third place, Nicole Mace with Luna.
- Community Division Best Trick: first place, Selwyn Leonard with River; second place, Liberty Lambert with Ginger; third place, Addisyn Miles with Lilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.