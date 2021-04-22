Beaufort Historical Association to host international best-selling author

BEAUFORT — Join international best-selling author Kristy Woodson Harvey on Saturday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. underneath the southern sky and on the grounds of the Beaufort Historic Site for a “Seriously Southern Cocktail Party.”
The event is to celebrate the launch of her new book, “Under the Southern Sky.”
Guests will have a chance to meet the author in person, purchase books, have them signed and enjoy music by Blue Moon Jazz, as well as delicious hors d’oeuvres prepared by the society’s friends at Scarborough Fare Catering. The event will also feature hand-crafted cocktails and premium beers and wine. Tickets are limited and cost $80 per person.
“‘Under the Southern Sky’ is my favorite book I’ve ever written, so it makes perfect sense to launch it in my favorite town with one of my favorite organizations,” said Mrs. Harvey, a native of Salisbury. “BHA’s tireless work is paramount to the success and survival of Beaufort’s very special history, and it is always beautiful to watch its citizens come together to support this organization. I am so thrilled that ‘Under the Southern Sky’ can be a tiny part of that.”
The book is an exploration of love, friendship and unbreakable ties that seem to never fray. It follows recently separated Amelia Buxton, a journalist who finds that one of her biggest stories could hit too close to home.
Amelia discovers frozen embryos of the deceased wife of her Buxton Beach hometown childhood friend Parker. Amelia and Parker, each dealing with their private sorrows, slowly begin to find comfort in one another as they venture into an uncertain future. The journey leads them to one final lesson, that family – the one you’re born into and the one you choose – is always closer than you think.
“We are excited to be able to host a cocktail party for our friend Kristy Harvey,” BHA Executive Director Patricia Suggs said. “It is a celebration for Kristy and her new book, as well as a celebration for all of us as we gradually reopen for events.”
For more information about Mrs. Harvey, the cocktail party, or to purchase tickets, call 252-728-5225, visit beauforthistoricsite.org, or stop in at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center at 130 Turner Street. Masks are required for all events.
