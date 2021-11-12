Morehead City Rotary Club accepts presale orders of Christmas wreaths

MOREHEAD CITY — The Rotary Club of Morehead City is accepting presale orders for full, fresh and fragrant, handcrafted 22-inch Fraser fir Christmas wreaths with red bows to be delivered direct from its Ashe County supplier and available Sunday, Nov. 28.
The cost for each wreath is $30. Wreath pickup on Nov. 28 will handled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the old Kmart parking lot in Morehead City.
Proceeds from this sale support the community service work of Rotary, including local charities Broad Street Clinic, Hope Mission, Backpack Buddies, Boy Scouts, Project Christmas Cheer, Carteret Community College President’s Fund and much more.
Rotary is an international service organization of business, professional and community leaders who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build peace and goodwill in the world.
Wreaths may be preordered online by visiting www.rotarymhc.org. Purchases can also be made by calling Barbara Johnson at 252-241-1152 or Steve Smith at 252-241-2594.
Extra wreaths, if available, may be purchased on the first pickup day Nov. 28 or on Dec. 4-5, also in the parking lot of the old Kmart building from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
