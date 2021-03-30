NEW BERN — The New Bern Battlefield Park and the American Battlefield Trust will hold Park Day, an annual hands-on preservation event to help Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812 battlefields and historic sites take on maintenance projects large and small.
This 25th anniversary event will take place on Saturday, April 10, with New Bern’s Battlefield Park once again joining in this national enterprise.
“While our beautiful park reflects the work of many volunteers, from Battlefield Guides clearing trails, to Boy Scouts building observation platforms, to Marines building bridges, there is always much to be done,” said Battlefield Park Manager Jon Miller.
Miller hopes volunteers will help clear out the original Civil War fighting positions and do some general spring cleaning.
“While we expect this to be a workday, we also expect it to be a fun day,” he noted.
Volunteers are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. The first 25 volunteers will receive a water bottle commemorating the day.
This year, Park Day falls on the same weekend as the New Bern Historical Society’s new event, the Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour. While this special lantern-light tour occurs in the evenings of Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, the re-enactors will be on site Saturday morning with their living history encampments. Those helping out with Park Day will have the opportunity to visit the encampments.
To find more about the Lantern Tour, go to www.NewBernHistorical.org/lantern-tour.
New Bern Historical Society’s Executive Director, Mickey Miller adds, “We are thrilled to be joining the American Battlefield Trust’s national effort to preserve battlefields as a part of our
historic fabric. We hope as you come to visit, you’ll want to learn more about this historic treasure.”
A short tour of the battlefield will begin the day. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and a rake if they desire. A limited number of gloves will be available. Also wear sturdy shoes and clothing appropriate for weather forecast.
In order to keep everyone safe, participants will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
New Bern Battlefield Park is located at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision off Highway 70 at 300 Battlefield Trail in New Bern.
The Historical Society owns and maintains the park and encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the day. The park is open to the public from sunrise to sunset.
For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
