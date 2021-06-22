CAPE CARTERET — Bring your children and be prepared for a fun-filled morning at Second Chances used bookstore, where a children’s book sale will be held Saturday, July 10 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Sponsored by the Friends of Western Carteret Public Library, face painting will be offered and lots of books available for a minimum of $5 a bag. Any additional monetary contributions will be greatly appreciated.
Second Chances will supply the bags and the fun. Funds raised are used to support the WCPL’s needs. Second Chances is the primary center of fundraising activity for the group and is open each Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Friends of the WCPL memberships are also available at Second Chances, as well as the library circulation desk, and are tax deductible.
Members receive advance notifications, priority for upcoming events, book club membership and more.
For information about volunteering at Second Chances or about the Paint Your Summer Read! sale, contact Connie Dugan at duganc@centurylink.net. Second Chances is located at 230 Taylor Notion Road in Cape Carteret.
