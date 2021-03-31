Master Gardener plant sale coming up April 23-24

BEAUFORT — The warmth of the coming spring is a tonic for our senses as we look back on a past year unlike any other.
New shoots, buds and blossoms emerge from a soggy and windy winter and again give us hope for good health and peace for all.
On Friday, April 23 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Carteret County Master Gardener Volunteer Association will have its annual plant sale on the Beaufort Historical Association grounds on Turner Street. The sale will continue until all plants are sold.
Plants for sale were grown and nurtured by master gardener volunteers, and master gardener volunteers will be available to help with selections and to provide information. Among the offerings will be native plants, herbs, bulbs, perennials and shrubs, as well as heirloom tomato plants. There will be plants for sun and shade, dry places and wet.
“As always, we look forward to ‘talking plants’ with you,” it was noted in a release.
Gardening gloves will be available and on sale for $6 a pair. Proceeds from the sale of gloves and the plant sale fund the Master Gardener Scholarship Program for county students who will be attending college in horticultural related programs.
The Carteret County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association is under the auspices of NC State Extension.
