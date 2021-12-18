Holiday accolades awarded during 2021 Morehead City Christmas Parade

MOREHEAD CITY — Awards for the 2021 Chowder and Cheer competition and awards for the most creative floats in the Morehead City Christmas Parade were announced Saturday during the parade by Carteret County News-Times Editor/Publisher Lockwood Phillips, who served as the master of ceremony.
The Chowder and Cheer Crawl took place on Dec. 4 in downtown Morehead City – resuming the annual tradition after an unfortunate cancellation in 2020 because of COVID-19. The event showcased a variety of local chefs offering samples of their unique chowders and a myriad of other local businesses offering creative cheers. The weather certainly cooperated, and the warm, sunny day saw downtown buzzing with over 600 participants at the event. Ticketholders were able to sample the hearty fare and vote on what they considered to be the “2021 Best Chowder” and “2021 Best Cheer.”
Winners this year were, once again, a repeat of crowd favorites for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The prize for “Best Chowder” was awarded to Parrott’s on Eleventh, where Chef Michael Perry and his team prepared a blue crab and corn chowder, topping the chowder with freshly cooked blue crab and a toasted crostini just before serving. And Dee Gee’s Gifts & Books won the award for “Best Cheer” for their, equal parts, dangerous and delicious, Bourbon Smash.
Downtown Morehead was lucky to see two beautiful Saturdays in a row – perfect for the Morehead City Christmas Parade which was held Saturday. Both sides of Arendell Street eastbound were fully lined with parade goers happy to see the tradition return after the parade absence in 2020. The crowd enjoyed the MCAS 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band & Color Guard, as well as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus who followed many cheerful floats and entries.
Ms. Gloria McArthur served as this year’s grand marshal. Three floats stood out among the rest to receive the 2021 Morehead City Christmas Parade awards. This year’s award winners were: The Carolina Strut Performing Arts Centre which won the Parade Committee Award; Miracles in Motion Performing Arts, which won the Mayor’s Choice Award; and Justice Elite Dance Company, which received the Grand Marshal Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.