PHOTO: Bluewater Real Estate donates to Carteret County Public School Foundation

From left, Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson receives a $1,500 donation Dec. 21 for the Carteret County Public School Foundation from Bluewater Real Estate sales manager Pat Copeland and sales agent Jim Bailey. (Contributed photo)

