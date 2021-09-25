Cedar Island Girl Scout Troop 473 earns 2020-21 Daisy’s Dozen Elite Status Award

CEDAR ISLAND — North Carolina Coastal Pines has designated Girl Scout Troop No. 473 of Cedar Island as one of 12 Daisy’s Dozen Elite Troops for its 2020-2021 membership year.
The Daisy’s Dozen Elite Status Award is presented to troop members who go above and beyond in their participation in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
In honor of the vision that Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low, affectionately known as “Daisy,” had for girls, the Daisy’s Dozen Troop Assessment Program was created by GSNCCP to help ensure that girls are receiving an enriching experience.
After reviewing hundreds of assessments, only 12 out of the council’s approximately 1,500 troops were selected from across the council’s 41-county region. Girls must work together as a troop to succeed in all of the leadership activities throughout the course of the year.
“By earning this elite recognition, the girls and their leaders have demonstrated their investment in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” said Jennifer Carter, GSNCCP program executive in a news release. “Their exemplary commitment to service in their communities and their dedication to the growth of Girl Scouts makes them standouts among an impressive group of girls across the state.”
The Daisy’s Dozen Elite Status Award includes an assessment tool that outlines steps troops can take to explore the Girl Scout Program Pillars of entrepreneurship, STEM, the outdoors and life skills throughout the year. Troops can strive for “elite” status by showing that they have involved girls in planning a Girl Scout Leadership Experience that is balanced, multi-faceted and grade appropriate.
The 2020-2021 membership year was especially significant due to COVID-19 changes, and each Daisy’s Dozen Elite troop remained committed to Girl Scouts despite hardships.
Girl Scout Troop No. 473 was awarded the Daisy’s Dozen Elite Troop Status in 2021 by making multiple contributions to their community. Through various service projects and activities, the girls have made a lasting impact. The Girl Scouts enjoyed doing a beach cleanup and marching in a parade at their local nursing home. The girls also had the opportunity to camp out on the field of Big Rock Stadium after a Morehead City Marlins baseball game.
“These girls have bonded together through the pandemic and are no longer the shy little Daisies and Brownies they used to be,” said Amanda Goodwin, leader of Troop No. 473, in the release. “These young ladies are starting to grow into visible and active community leaders who are helping beautify our community, giving to those in need and realizing the change girls can make!”
The troop is a multi-level one with girls in grades K-5 with 14 members.
This is the seventh year for the Daisy’s Dozen Troop Assessment Program. The annual Girl Scout membership year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit nccoastalpines.org or call 1-800-284-4475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.