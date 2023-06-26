Communities in Carteret County will celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks displays and fun. Following is a list of some of those:
MacDaddy’s in Cape Carteret: The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier will join to present the Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration 5-11 p.m. July 3, co-sponsored by Emerald Isle Realty and presented by MacDaddy’s in Cape Carteret. Events kick off at 5 p.m., with live entertainment by Will & Tony at MacDaddy’s and a variety of food trucks selling food and drinks. At 7:30 p.m., the National Anthem will be played, and the U.S. Marine Corps will conduct a military fly over. The National Anthem will once again be held at 8:55 p.m., leading up to the grand fireworks celebration at 9 p.m. Followed by live music from Heart Stop from 9:30 to 11 p.m.
There are several planned viewing zones for the Western Carteret fireworks. Those traveling to Cape Carteret from all areas west of NC 58 are encouraged to park in Western Park, at 259 Old NC-58 in Cedar Point. Those coming from Bogue Banks, including Emerald Isle, are asked to park at Carteret Crossing Shopping Center or Cape Carteret public parking. This includes the Lowes Home Improvement parking lot and the areas by Cape Carteret Town Hall and Cape Carteret Baptist Church.
Morehead City: Starting around 9 p.m. July 4, fireworks will burst over the downtown Morehead City waterfront, offering a spectacular display at dusk. In addition, the Main Event Band will perform at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street, from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on site selling delicious food and drinks.
Atlantic Beach: Beginning at 9 a.m. July 4, fireworks will be seen at the Atlantic Beach Circle, 115 Atlantic Boulevard. Robert McDuffy will also perform from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Circle.
