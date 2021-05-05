CARTERET COUNTY — The Arts Council of Carteret County is looking for galleries, artists and others who are planning afterschool or summer camp programs.
It could be painting, pottery, theatre, film, dance, music and more – anything having to do with the arts.
Anyone or organization wishing to spread the word about such programs can contact the ACCC so its members can spread the word through their newsletter and website.
Send information to artscouncilcarteret@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.