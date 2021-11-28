FEATURE: Illuminating Beaufort

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
A community is usually defined as “a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common.”
We all need to be surrounded with people who genuinely care for the well-being of others. Only this type of people can create a community that is more than just a bunch of individuals living next to each other.
Pat Wesson has lived in Beaufort for 20 years and is active in the community where she says, “If you don’t know where you live, someone will bring you home.”
In the past year while a lot of folks have been “sheltering in place,” Wesson noticed that several homes decorated for every holiday during the pandemic. That is when she began to think about how it would be if every home in the downtown Beaufort area would decorate with lights.
She said, “That is how Illuminate Beaufort came to fruition early this fall. I brought the idea to the Beaufort Development Association board, of which I’m a member. I told them that we needed to put a shining light on our neighbors.”
They began by putting together a team of homeowners and asking people to be block coordinators to get all to decorate and spotlight their home. Then they presented to clubs and put it in the town newsletter. From there, people from Beaufort Club off Highway 70 to blocks around downtown volunteered. A team member mentioned a community that decorated with wired lighted balls, so the downtown merchants and many homeowners have purchased over 100 balls for the trees.
Pat Orange, a 9-year resident on Live Oak Street, is excited about being a part of the celebration. She said, “During the past year and more, we have all missed being able to move about freely, missed eating out, and most of all, celebrating events with our friends and family. To me, Illuminate Beaufort is about sharing joy, feeling joy and bringing warmth back to our community.”
Not only will they be a physical shining light on the community, the residents will be collecting food/canned goods at different locations on Saturday, Dec. 11 during the 2021 Christmas Candlelight Tour of Historic Downtown Beaufort which will be from 5-8 p.m. The food/canned goods collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Orange adds, “I am also proud of our community to be helping others less fortunate.” The New Bern branch of the Food Bank serves 5 counties in eastern NC – Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow and Pamlico.
Beaufort has been voted as one of the top three towns in the south to visit during Christmas. But Wesson adds, “That fact is good, but it is more important for our neighborhoods to come together for a good fun reason.”
On Dec. 3,4,11, 12, 18 and 19, all lights will be on in the evenings so people can drive, stroll, bike or cart throughout the community. May all your troubles soon be gone. Oh, Christmas lights keep shining on. Merry Christmas!
