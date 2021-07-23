NEW BERN — It has been many months since the New Bern Historical Society has been able to hold live presentations and have a casual discussion with the presenter afterward.
The society will do just that with Eddie Ellis on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6) at the Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center.
The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Tickets are available at www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets or by calling 252-638-8558.
Ellis will present “Whispers of the Long Departed” from his book of the same name. Ellis, the author of New Bern History 101 explains, “New Bern is such a bright historical sun, it’s tended to blot out all the other stars in the sky around it.”
In his new book, he shines light upon the south shore of the Neuse River and the previously unreported tale of the land and people from the Trent River to Adams Creek from the earliest days of settlement to the end of the Great Depression. Highlights detail how the thriving biracial society of southern Craven County was radically transformed by both the Civil War and the arrival of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Ellis was born in New Bern in 1950 and raised there and in Havelock. In his early 20s, he began a career in the newspaper business with many publications that included roles as a reporter, editor and managing editor of the Havelock Progress, managing editor of the Garner News and editor of the North Carolina Farmer. In 1985, under the banner of Ellis Publishing Company, he became the publisher of The Windsock, the official newspaper of MCAS Cherry Point and in 1986 founded the Havelock News.
Ellis began his research on the history of Havelock and southern Craven County in his early teens and was named Official Historian of the City of Havelock in 1984. He has written and spoken about the area’s heritage for decades.
There will be a second opportunity to hear this dynamic speaker on Friday, Aug. 13 as Tryon Palace will host Ellis as he shares little known information about the opening salvos of the March 1862 Battle of New Bern.
