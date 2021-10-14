MOREHEAD CITY — Sunday, Oct 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Crystal Coast Browns Backers will hold a Stuff the Trailer for Pets event with donations going to the Colonial Capital Humane Society.
See the accompanying list of items that are being collected.
The Crystal Coast Browns Backers is a chapter of the Browns Backers Worldwide. Members meet for every Cleveland Browns NFL game at Tightlines Pub and Brewery in Morehead City.
Once a month, the group gives back to the community by hosting different events.
For more information, call Clark Patton at 252-342-3327.
