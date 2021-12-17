NEWPORT — La Musique Club of Carteret County presented its 32nd Miss La Musique Pageant on Nov. 21 in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Ranging in age from 4 years old through high school, 18 young ladies compete for the titles.
Carsyn Gillikin, 16-year-old daughter of Clif and Christy Gillikin of Newport, won the title of Miss La Musique. She is a sophomore at West Carteret High School. For the talent portion of the competition, she performed a vocal solo. Her ambition is to be NASCAR driver.
Lexi Lane Garner of Morehead City was declared first runner-up.
Jubilee Kot, 11-year-old daughter of Bohdan and Connie Kot of Beaufort, was chosen as Junior Miss La Musique. She is in the sixth grade at Beaufort Middle School. For the talent competition, she performed a solo on the cello.
Evelyn Parker of Newport was chosen as first runner-up.
Verity Kot, also the daughter of Bohdan and Connie Kot, won the title of Little Miss La Musique. She is nine years old and attends Beaufort Elementary School, where she is in the fourth grade. For the talent competition, she played a piano solo.
Kymber Beach of Newport was declared first runner-up in this division.
In the Tiny Miss Division, Gracelyn Brinson, six-year-old daughter of Lela Sharpe and Terry Brinson Jr. of Newport, was declared the winner. She is a kindergarten student at Newport Elementary School.
Kenzie Beach of Newport was named first runner-up.
Adalaide Mejia of Newport, four-year-old daughter of Lauren and Rene Mejia of Newport, was named Baby Miss La Musique. She enjoys shopping and riding her bike. There were no other contestants in this division.
The other contestants participating in the pageant included Emi Jo Kell, Rylie Cherowbrier and Linda Ann Howard, all of Newport; Samarie Kot, Kirra Lynk and Ayla Webb, all of Morehead City; Peyton Purser of Pine Knoll Shores, and Summer Sullivan of Swansboro. La Musique Club congratulates all of these young ladies for presenting outstanding performances.
Three of the 2020 queens were present to assist in the coronation: Daviana Mathis, 2020 Baby Miss; Aniya Bernich, 2020 Little Miss; and Isabel Royos, 2020 Junior Miss. They assisted in crowning the new Miss and Tiny Miss, as the 2020 queens could not be present. Isabel and Aniya also entertained the audience with song and dance while the judges made their decisions.
Judges for the pageant were Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico; Barbara Swigart of Morehead City, former drama and choral teacher at Croatan High School; and Jenna Franks, also of Morehead City, an accomplished musician and music teacher at Graham Barden School in Havelock.
Rachel Mundine, pageant director and president of La Musique Club, served at emcee. She was assisted by production manager Regina Messina of Newport.
Proceeds from the pageant benefit La Musique’s scholarship find for college music majors from the area, as well as a number of music lesson for local young people, based on talent and financial need.
La Musique would like to express its sincere appreciation to First United Methodist Church and the staff for their assistance and the use of the Fellowship Hall.
For further information about the pageant, call Ms. Mundine at 252-223-4538.
