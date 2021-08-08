MOREHEAD CITY — Carolina Artist Gallery is seeking artists to enter a new show, “Bridges and Lighthouses,” which will run from Saturday, Sept. 4 to Saturday, Oct. 23.
Entries featuring what bridges and lighthouses mean to the artist, either literally or figuratively, are due Saturday, Aug. 28. Art by local artists is welcome.
Check the website www.CarolinaArtistGallery.com for further information. The gallery is located at 814 Arendell St. Morehead City and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
