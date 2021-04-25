Beaufort Woman’s Club honors high school art students

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Woman’s Club held its sixth annual High School Art Competition at Purvis Chapel Fellowship Hall on April 13, awarding ribbons and cash prizes to talented students from East Carteret, West Carteret and Croatan High Schools.
More than 150 pieces of art were submitted for the competition. The club honored first-place winners with $50 and second-place winners with $25. The competition also awarded for Best of Show ($50) and the Mayor’s Award ($50), presented by Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton.
“The creativity of the students and the cooperation of the art teachers, local judges and club members made this competition a great success again this spring,” said Marilyn Shuping, chair of the Beaufort Woman’s Club art committee. “We are proud to recognize the tremendous talent we see among our area high school students.”
First-place winners were Caitlin Mahnke (Croatan) in painting, Anna Grace Fulcher (West Carteret) in digital art, Elleigh Harvey (East Carteret) in mixed media, Diana Harrington (West Carteret) in drawing and Erin Palmeter (Croatan) in 3-D art.
Second-place finishers were Isabella Atkinson (West Carteret) in painting, Jenny Antinone (Croatan) in mixed media, Isabella Samsel (Croatan) in drawing and Parker Gould (Croatan) in 3-D art.
Diana Harrington (West Carteret) received the Best of Show award for her self-portrait drawing, and Parker Gould (Croatan) received the Mayor’s Award for his “Expressionistic Selfie” painting.
Judges for the competition were Pam Holliday, potter and metal artist; Drew Hoover, mixed media and pet portraitist (drewhooverartist.com); and Donna Nyzio, local painter (paintedworld.com).
The Beaufort Woman’s Club is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through fundraising and volunteer service. With more than 100 active members, the club is celebrating its Centennial year in 1921. For more information, visit the club on Facebook and at beaufortwomansclub.org.
