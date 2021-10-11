Carteret County’s Kemp to delight audience at New Bern Historical Society

NEW BERN — Rodney Kemp, well-known Carteret County humorist and historian, will stop by the New Bern Historical Society on Sunday, Nov. 14 to present its annual Lore Lecture at 2 p.m.
Entitled “Gentle On My Mind: Historical and Humorous Stories about Coastal Carolina,” Mr. Kemp will delight the audience at Orringer Auditorium on the Craven Community College campus. He will share stories about his life in coastal Carolina, focusing on the people and events in Craven and Carteret counties that he remembers fondly from his childhood. Mr. Kemp is the consummate storyteller and will have audience members laughing along with him as he remembers characters and events from his past.
The cost is $10 for NBHS members, $15 for nonmembers. Reserve your seat online at www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets or contact the society office at 252-638-8558.
A reception will follow the program.
Mr. Kemp was born in Tennessee but grew up in Morehead City. After graduating high school in 1964, he attended Texas Tech University where he majored in English, history and journalism.
He returned to eastern North Carolina as a teacher and coach, first at Newport Elementary School for three years and then for 11 years at West Carteret High School. He has been with the insurance business since 1983 and just recently retired from Chalk & Gibbs.
Mr. Kemp loves telling stories and has a folksy sense of humor which appeals to all. In 2003, he earned the “North Carolina Historian of the Year” award and is a popular speaker throughout the region, particularly at the Carteret County Historical Society where he started his popular “Fridays with Rodney” series.
The Lore Lecture is an annual presentation of the NBHS in honor of long-time society historian Dr. Richard K. Lore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.