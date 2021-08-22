Snyder retires from Coast Guard Auxiliary after 30 years of service

EMERALD ISLE — Jean Snyder’s retirement event was held July 31 at Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle.
Snyder is from New Jersey and came to North Carolina in 1976 when her husband, Jim, was transferred by AT&T. She moved to Emerald Isle in 1984. Jim, also a flotilla member, died in 2011.
Jean joined the flotilla in 1991 and served as flotilla commander and vice flotilla commander for several years before becoming the flotilla staff officer-finance and information system for over 15 years. She has also been a vessel examiner (1992), an instructor (1993), program visitor (1994) and watchstander (1996) and earned her coxswain rating in 1999.
She was a major coordinator for the Auxiliary membership from several flotillas that kept Coast Guard Station Swansboro operational during very lean staffing years in the late 1990s, when only 10 active “Coasties” were at the station. After 30 years of service, she has held virtually every significant flotilla staff officer position in the flotilla at some point, as well as flotilla commander and vice flotilla commander again in the early 2000s. She has also served as division finance and division vessel examiner.
In 2016, she received the rarely awarded Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her significant and exceptional service.
Besides Auxiliary work, Jean has 42 years of service as an EMS volunteer.
