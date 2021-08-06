Mary Cheatham King Real Estate partners with Marlins in ‘K’s for a Cause’

MOREHEAD CITY — Mary Cheatham King Real Estate partnered with the Morehead City Marlins collegiate, wood-bat baseball program at the season’s outset to carry out an initiative called “K’s for a Cause” in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.
The partnership was part of the season’s opening home games on May 28 and 30 and June 8 and 11. For every strikeout the Marlins threw at the homestand, MCKRE donated $20 to BGCCP through MCKRE Gives. The Marlins threw a whopping 38 strikeouts, and after each one, the BGCCP was announced as the “K’s for a Cause” beneficiary.
“We are so pleased to let you know that the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain will be receiving a check for $760 on behalf of the Marlins and MCKRE Gives,” it was stated in a news release shortly after the homestand on behalf of MCKRE.
