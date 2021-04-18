FEATURE: How Does Your Garden Grow?

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
CARTERET COUNTY — Audrey Hepburn once said, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” Tanya Watson spent her early childhood years in the garden with her great grandparents. Her summers were spent shelling beans, canning and digging in the dirt. She didn’t realize it at the time, but these simple acts shaped who she has become so much later in life. In 2013, Tanya participated in a program called WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms.) The WWOOF organization provides a way to learn about organic food, agriculture and sustainable ways of living. It also gives you an opportunity to meet local people, make friends and create new connections with the land as you spend your day with the host family and learning about agroecological and sustainable farming methods through firsthand experience. WWOOF offers destinations of farms, not only in America, but in Africa, Asia and Europe.
Tanya traveled up and down the West Coast working on a variety of farms and did everything from milking goats to harvesting flowers. It was there that she fell in love with the idea of flower farming and knew that’s what she wanted to do when she returned to North Carolina.
Her husband, Travis, on the other hand, had no idea he would end up marrying a “farmer!” He grew up outside of Pittsburgh and learned valuable construction skills from his father and uncles. He always had an interest in gardening and kept a small garden wherever he lived. His mother was a beekeeper when she retired, and he became interested in the artform then. After purchasing a small 3-acre piece of property outside of Beaufort, they decided to focus on growing specialty cut flowers.
Two Bees Farm is owned and operated by Tanya and Travis Watson. They run a small cut flower farm and also sell honey from their beehives. They are both “on the go” and love a project! Travis is constantly building or repairing something and loves working with the bees. Tanya loves having her hands in the dirt and watching a seed turn into a big, beautiful plant covered in flowers. They both love seeing natural connections taking place on their farm. They work hard to keep their soil healthy, which is directly connected to the health of the plants they grow. They know that providing good food sources for pollinators, especially their honeybees, is directly connected to the health and vitality of the local ecosystem. Travis and Tanya believe that flowers always make people better, happier and more helpful. They are sunshine, food and medicine to the soul.
