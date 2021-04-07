BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Culture Club will launch its “Truth and Reconciliation” initiative at 6 p.m. Thursday outside at Cru Wine Bar, Coffee Shop & Wine Store on Turner Street in Beaufort.
Those who want to engage in civil discourse are invited to attend. The event is described as a “forum for people to express their angers, frustrations, opinions, etc. over the social and political events of the last year,” facilitator Douglas Miron said in a release.
“People will be allowed to speak their peace without interruption or contradiction, each in turn,” he continued. “The hope is for some sort of community reconciliation, ultimately, but let’s start with each (of) our truths and listen to the other.
The club, which has hosted open, weekly meetings since it organized in June, aims for civil discourse on topics such as racial justice, police tactics, social unrest, treatment of people of color, immigrants, LGBTQIA+, local and national politics, and more.
“…We appreciate having a space where we can talk civilly about difficult social, political, historical and racial issues,” Mr. Miron said. “It is our hope that, now that certain divisive political events may have finally peaked, we can maybe find a way to come together again. Our current project is thus ‘Truth and Reconciliation.’”
As part of Thursday’s event, each participant will be given the opportunity to speak without interruption. They can also choose to interact with a facilitator and accept written questions from others in attendance. Advocating violence or law-breaking will not be allowed, and the club asks participants to not “call out” or speak against others who are present.
As the meeting will be held outside, masks are optional.
For more information, the club has a private Facebook group, “Port of Beaufort Culture Club.” “
