TV, gospel music superstars coming to Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — The “Spring Fest 2021 Tour” is coming to the South Banks Community Church in Morehead City, featuring TV’s Bill Gaither Homecoming artist Ivan Parker, along with special guest group Gaylon Pope & SweetWater.
This will be the second stop of the tour, set on Saturday, June 12. The first stop, which was in Pine Level, was a real crowd pleaser with capacity attendance.
Mr. Parker’s signature song, “Midnight Cry,” has been sung by him all over the world. He recalls singing it in Africa and looking over the crowd.
“It was amazing seeing all of these people on the other side of the world singing this song word for word,” he noted in a release. “When I was notified in 2007 that this song had gone to the number one position on the radio charts in Europe, I was astounded.”
The song began to rise in radio charts all the way to the top, not just in Europe, but all over the U.S. and Canada.
One of the greatest ministry opportunities to come Mr. Parker’s way is being a part of the popular Bill Gaither TV Homecoming Series and singing in 70 to 80 Gaither Concerts per year, which average around 15,000 people each concert. In addition to his own solo schedule, which averages about 200 performances a year, one of the highlights of his career was in 2002 when he stepped on stage at Carnegie Hall and sang.
He and his wife, Teresa, reside in Nashville, Tenn. They own Parker Music Group, which represents Ivan. They have two sons, Ryan and Josh. Ryan is a commercial lender and married to Sandy Hagee (daughter of Pastor John Hagee). They make their home in San Antonio, Texas. Josh is a graduate of Cumberland University with a degree in music. He is now touring with his dad, playing guitar and working as product manager. Josh is married to Chelsie Hochradel who is a nurse practitioner. They reside in Nashville, Tenn., not far from mom and dad.
Gaylon Pope & SweetWater, who return each year to Morehead City for their annual Christmas show, will be the opening group for “Spring Fest 2021.” This comes as no surprise since Ivan and Gaylon became friends around 1972. Their friendship has been a mainstay through the years, and they are usually on the phone once a week, getting get caught up or reminiscing about yesteryear’s performances they shared across the United States.
So, it just became a perfect fit for Ivan Parker and Gaylon Pope & SweetWater’ to pair up for some great nights of Bill Gaither style gospel music during this “Spring Fest 2021 Tour.”
The tour’s stop in Morehead City will be one night and one concert only on Saturday, June 12 at the South Banks Community Church, which is located at 5368 Highway 70 West. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $23 each at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free. Groups of 15 or more can get two free tickets, one for the driver and one for the group coordinator. There are only 200 tickets available and are expected to be sold fast.
Tickets purchased in advance can be obtained at the Kountry Kitchen restaurant, located in the Brandywine Shopping Center next door to South Banks Church or at the church by calling 919-915-1422.
