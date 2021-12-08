BEAUFORT — America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast will host a free “Introduction to Navigation” seminar Thursday at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort.
The session will last from 6 to 8 p.m.
The seminar presents information to enable beginning recreational boaters to practice safe passage using navigation charts with Global Positioning System, or GPS, technology on devices such as chart plotters. This seminar introduces recreational boaters to navigation using charts in combination with GPS and the electronic navigation
Preregister at www.abc-cc.org under “Boater Education.” For more information, call 252-571-9129.
