American Music Festival to offer top-notch classical music live in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — The American Music Festival of Carteret County is resuming its offering of classical music concerts for the 2021-22 music season.
The first of four concerts will feature the Merz Trio Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The Merz Trio is the AMF’s featured young artist for the season.
According to organizers, the trio has quickly made a sweep of top U.S. competitions, taking gold medals at the 2019 Fischoff and 2018 Chesapeake competitions and winning the 2019 New York Concert Artists Guild competition. One reviewer, in the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., stated that Merz has a “Riveting…stunning virtuosity and ensemble work.”
The program for the concert includes piano trios of Brahms, Hayden and Rogerson.
All AMF concerts are held at First Presbyterian Church at 1604 Arendell St. in Morehead City. Parking is free. Tickets are $32 and can be purchased online or at the door. Tickets for students or active duty military are $16 and are available at the door.
For more information and tickets, visit americanmusicfestival.org or call 252-342-5034.
At the time of each concert, there will be masking and seating requirements based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, First Presbyterian church policies and the level of COVID-19 community transmission in Carteret County. Masks will be available at the concerts.
A local organization, the American Music Festival, or AMF, has been providing great music to Carteret County and eastern North Carolina for the last 30 years, enabling music lovers to hear New York City-quality performances.
A portion of the ticket proceeds and donations to AMF go to provide music outreach programs for county school children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.