Wildlife commission to release 2021 waterfowl prints, stamps July 1

RALEIGH — Art lovers, stamp collectors and others will be able to buy the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 2021 waterfowl print and stamp starting Thursday, July 1.
The WRC made the announcement June 15. The featured duck is the blue-winged teal submitted by artist Scot Storm of Freeport, Minn. The image will be available as a print and stamp for purchase online at the agency’s N.C. Wild Store at ncwildstore.com. Proceeds from sales are designated for the WRC’s Waterfowl Fund.
The print is available for $135, and the stamp, either mint or adhesive, is available for $14. These prices don’t include tax.
The N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp and Print program was established in 1983 by the commission and generates revenue for waterfowl conservation in the state, including acquiring and improving habitat. The money is used to help North Carolina meet its financial obligations in implementing the North American Waterfowl Management Plan, the international agreement to restore waterfowl populations throughout the continent. Funds have also been used to support waterfowl research and buy equipment used to manage wetlands.
