NEWPORT — There are two special events set to take place at Camp Albemarle in October.
Saturday, Oct. 9, the camp will host the Tough Oaks Obstacle Course Race. Similar to the Chum Challenge runs that were held here prior to the onset of COVID-19, Tough Oaks is also a run, but along the route, there are more than 20 stations that will test a person’s strength, agility and endurance!
There are three heats, the first being an Elite Heat. This is for the serious competitor and will be timed.
The second heat is the Team Relay. Four teammates will split the course up and compete against other teams.
The final heat is the Open. This is a family friendly event for all ages. Participants under the age of 13 must compete with a parent, and all of the stations will be optional or done with parental support.
To register, go online to runsignup.com/Race/NC/Newport/ChumRun.
Camp Albemarle will also host its second Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct 30 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Last year, 1,500 local families attended. With COVID restrictions hopefully lifting, an increase in attendance is expected.
The festival will include family fun, camp activities, hayride, inflatables, cupcake walk, and s’mores sponsored by local businesses. Funds raised will support Camp Albemarle’s Alby After School. This should be a great time for families. Cost is $20 per car.
